K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New Gold by 258.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 734,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 610,289 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

