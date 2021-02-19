Athene Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 681 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Athene stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. Research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after buying an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 79.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after buying an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

