Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Cut by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.