Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

