OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $271.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.21.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

