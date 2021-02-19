Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

