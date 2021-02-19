Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $330.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

