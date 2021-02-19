Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.