AGF Investments Inc. Sells 84 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.92 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,940 shares in the company, valued at $251,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $296,213.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,768 shares of company stock worth $14,670,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

