Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $52.37 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,828 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $52,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,684,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.