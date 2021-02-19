Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $57.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283,590 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $57,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hub Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

