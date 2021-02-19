Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $64,551.12 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talend alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,810,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Hillman Co. increased its holdings in Talend by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.