William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,188.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $41,252.05.
- On Monday, December 14th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00.
BCEL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
