CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.23

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.23 and last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 18553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

