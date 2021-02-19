Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SDY opened at $110.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $111.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

