Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 8,225 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,401,000 after buying an additional 331,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,526,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after buying an additional 248,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.