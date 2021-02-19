Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Twitter were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,252 shares of company stock worth $11,224,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.99.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

