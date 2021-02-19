Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,187 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,555 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,269,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after buying an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 895.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

