Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $356,664.26 and approximately $816.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00829159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00036708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.23 or 0.04896805 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.