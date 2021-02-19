Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

