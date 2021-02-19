Ampleforth 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.61 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $378.51 million and $31.61 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00829159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00036708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00043637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.23 or 0.04896805 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 538,602,322 coins and its circulating supply is 324,715,225 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.