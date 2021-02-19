Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth $270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

