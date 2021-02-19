1,071 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

TTWO stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

