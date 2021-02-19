Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,361 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.58.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

