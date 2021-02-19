Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

