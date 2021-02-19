Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,197 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 975,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 980,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 530,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.32.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $1,739,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total value of $4,373,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $239.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of -498.43 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.