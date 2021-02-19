Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

ALSN stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

