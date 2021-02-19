Orion Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $23.61 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $7.79 or 0.00014784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $133.38 million and $23.61 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00504474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00064081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00076868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00082391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00448131 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

