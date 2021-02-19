Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE ATHM opened at $134.79 on Friday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 29.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

