Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.73.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

