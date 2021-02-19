DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 20,702 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,649,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.