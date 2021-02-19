Ajo LP Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 608,477 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

