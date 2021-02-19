Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBGPY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital began coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

