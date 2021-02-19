Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%.

MIC stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

