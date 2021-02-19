Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $53-54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.44 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $21.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

