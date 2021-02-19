Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

JCI opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

