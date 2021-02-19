Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 494.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STE stock opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

