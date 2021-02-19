Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Longbow Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

