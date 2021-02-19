Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.78 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

