The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $30.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.65 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.