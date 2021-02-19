EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $378.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.97 and its 200 day moving average is $334.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.