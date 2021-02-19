Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $44.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

American International Group stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 524,168 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

