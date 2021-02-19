Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

