Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,736 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $506,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BILL opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -346.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bill.com by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

