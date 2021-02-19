FIL Ltd Has $88.15 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.46% of Teleflex worth $88,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $403.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.35 and a 200-day moving average of $375.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

