Spok Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.13 on Friday. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $193.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $104,664. 7.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

