EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years.

NPO stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

