Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 7.5%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 618,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 552,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

