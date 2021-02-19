Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several analysts have commented on RCII shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

