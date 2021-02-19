Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAVA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 286.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. Endava has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $88.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Endava by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 890.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Endava by 28.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.